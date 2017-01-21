Ordinance right step to bring back Jallikattu, protesters go home: Tamil Nadu governor

Tamil Nadu governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday said he was satisfied that an ordinance was the most appropriate route to bring back Jallikattu in the wake of massive protests across the state seeking nod for holding the event.

Since the issue is resolved through ordinance, “The Governor is confident that life would return to normalcy and all (protesters) would return to their homes with Jallikattu around the corner,” Raj Bhavan said in an official release here.

The governor’s statement assumes significance amid the claims of protesters and opposition parties that ordinance is not a “permanent solution” to hold the bull-taming sport.

The propriety of issuing an ordinance when the Assembly was set to meet on January 23 was also considered by governor Rao, the release said.

Enough precedents of promulgation of ordinances both by the Centre and states while the House was summoned to meet and before the actual sitting were also brought to the notice of the governor, it said.

The opening session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly for the current year begins on January 23.

As per the rules, the House will be in session till prorogation from the date of first meeting, and “if a Bill has to be passed and made an Act, as demanded, the entire Constitutional process would take a long time for completion.”

Considering all such factors, “Governor is satisfied that the ordinance route will be the valid and most appropriate solution in the present situation,” it added.

“In high esteem for the Tamils’ culture and considering the situation and sentiments of Tamils, Governor Rao has promulgated the ordinance.”

The ordinance amends Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 thereby exempting Jallikattu from the prohibitory clauses of the Central Act. Hence the ban is removed “with immediate effect,” the release pointed out.

Hailing Jallikattu as a “rich tradition, Tamil pride and heroic sport,” the release referred to the widespread agitations seeking nod for the sport, which also found support with the Tamil diaspora.

“Owing to the protests ... considering the sentiments of Tamils and to protect their cultural right and having regard to the grave and volatile situation prevailing in the state and in the best interest of maintaining law and order, it was decided to promulgate the ordinance,” the release said seeking to explain the background to the issuance of the ordinance.

