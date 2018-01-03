Ouch! ‘English tutor’ Shashi Tharoor schooled for ‘grammatical mistake’ on Twitter

Shashi Tharoor and his high-flown words were the obvious highlights of 2017.

From farrago to snollygoster to rodomontade, the Congress leader’s linguistic prowess earned him the title of “The English Twitter tutor 2017”.

But, the Stephenian highbrow was left red-faced on Tuesday when he was called out for a “grammatical mistake” on Twitter. The Thiruvananthapuram MP had posted a tweet thanking his followers for watching his Facebook live on the New Year, which also caught the attention of author Suhel Seth.

“Delighted to have 20,000 live viewers for my #FacebookLive at lunchtime on New Year’s Day! Those whom missed it can view it at leisure on https://www.facebook.com/ShashiTharoor/videos/10155485107363167/ … @facebook,” Tharoor had tweeted.

Delighted to have 20,000 live viewers for my #FacebookLive at lunchtime on New Year's Day! Those whom missed it can view it at leisure on https://t.co/z3MGd0mvtg @facebook — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 1, 2018

Seth, who is known for slamming those on social media for their incorrect English, flagged the grammatical mistake and pointed out that Tharoor used ‘whom’ instead of ‘who’.

Happy New Year. And those ‘who’ missed it😂😂😂🙏🙏🙏 or those ‘of’ whom...🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/WvrjAf4JdA — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) January 1, 2018

Others on Twitter quickly pounced on it to make the corrections, prompting Tharoor to clarify that it was a ‘typo’ and not a mistake per se.

It was a typo.... the "m" from "missed" got transposed & repeated! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 2, 2018

Tharoor’s clarification was, however, lost in a flurry of tweets by netizens, who poked fun at the author and had a hearty laugh over the gaffe. Singer Adnan Sami was the first to jump on the bandwagon.

Slam dunk!👊😂 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 1, 2018

Here are some other reactions

You‘ve taken the plunge to a different level in the new year 2018 by challenging the English of non other than @ShashiTharoor 😃😂

Wish all a very Happy, Healthy, Successful, Bright & Peaceful New Year 2018 🎊🎉🍻! — Navdeep Mahajan (@navdeepmahajan) January 1, 2018

Good beginning to 2018. Suhel Seth teaching English to @ShashiTharoor — Ocean (@MedicinePoint) January 1, 2018

Finally there is someone who has not only understood but found mistake in Dr Tharoor’s english 😂🤣😂🤣🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — C M Sharma (@CMSharmaG) January 1, 2018

Here's Special edition of #Wren&Martin out for Mr. Tharoor's vocabulary!! 😂 — Harshavardhan Date (@Harshu_13) January 2, 2018

This will go down in history. Someone correcting Tharoorian English is the rarest sight. — Tarun Khanna (@Tarun_Khannaa) January 1, 2018

All smiles at the end!