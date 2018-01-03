 Ouch! ‘English tutor’ Shashi Tharoor schooled for ‘grammatical mistake’ on Twitter | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 03, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Ouch! ‘English tutor’ Shashi Tharoor schooled for ‘grammatical mistake’ on Twitter

Suhel Seth, who is known for slamming those on social media for their incorrect English, picked a grammatical mistake and pointed out that Shashi Tharoor used ‘whom’ instead of ‘who’.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2018 13:05 IST
Pratik Prasenjit
Shashi Tharoor and his high-flown words were the obvious highlights of 2017.
Shashi Tharoor and his high-flown words were the obvious highlights of 2017.(Twitter/Screenshot)

Shashi Tharoor and his high-flown words were the obvious highlights of 2017.

From farrago to snollygoster to rodomontade, the Congress leader’s linguistic prowess earned him the title of “The English Twitter tutor 2017”.

But, the Stephenian highbrow was left red-faced on Tuesday when he was called out for a “grammatical mistake” on Twitter. The Thiruvananthapuram MP had posted a tweet thanking his followers for watching his Facebook live on the New Year, which also caught the attention of author Suhel Seth.

“Delighted to have 20,000 live viewers for my #FacebookLive at lunchtime on New Year’s Day! Those whom missed it can view it at leisure on https://www.facebook.com/ShashiTharoor/videos/10155485107363167/ … @facebook,” Tharoor had tweeted.

Seth, who is known for slamming those on social media for their incorrect English, flagged the grammatical mistake and pointed out that Tharoor used ‘whom’ instead of ‘who’.

Others on Twitter quickly pounced on it to make the corrections, prompting Tharoor to clarify that it was a ‘typo’ and not a mistake per se.

Tharoor’s clarification was, however, lost in a flurry of tweets by netizens, who poked fun at the author and had a hearty laugh over the gaffe. Singer Adnan Sami was the first to jump on the bandwagon.

Here are some other reactions

All smiles at the end!

more from india
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you