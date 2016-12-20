Our fight against demonetisation will continue despite govt’s tactics: Mamata

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday reiterated that her fight against demonetisation would continue despite the “Centre’s tactics of browbeating my party.”

Stating that TMC parliamentary party leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay has received three calls from CBI, she said, “Nothing will deter us from the fight against demonetisation”.

When contacted Bandopadhyay told PTI that he has received three calls from CBI.

“I called them (CBI) back. They said you have to come to our office”, he said.

Bandopadhyay is also the chairman of Railway Standing Committee.

Banerjee had on Monday attacked Modi government saying it did not understand the hardship faced by people who had turned ‘fakirs’ after demonetisation.

“Realising the people’s difficulties, Venezuala withdrew the decision on demonetisation, but the Modi government doesn’t listen to anyone”, she had said.