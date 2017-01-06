Over 13,000 male passengers caught in women’s coaches in northern zone last year

Keeping a strict vigil against unauthorised entry of male passengers in women-only coaches, Railway Protection Force has rounded up more than 13,000 people in Northern zone in 2016.

Safety and security of women and children remain a top priority for RPF which has constituted Bhairavi and Virangana in Delhi and Vaishali teams in Firozpur, comprising women RPF personnel that are playing an active role in curbing crime against women, said Sanjay Kishore, chief security commissioner, Northern Railway.

Kishore said FIRs are now registered on the basis of complaints posted on the social media forums.

He further said in view of the special security concerns in the Kashmir Valley, the RPF will escort all the trains running in the section as well as deal with all exigent situations arising from time to time.

Referring to the proposal for providing hand-held metal detectors, motor-cycles and walkie-talkie at the level of constables, he said that this would equip the RPF better especially those posted at outposts.