 Over 2,600 cases of stone pelting in Kashmir till Dec 31: J-K govt
Jan 03, 2017-Tuesday
Over 2,600 cases of stone pelting in Kashmir till Dec 31: J-K govt

india Updated: Jan 03, 2017 18:25 IST
PTI, Jammu
Police fire tear gas shells as they chase away stone-pelting mob during a clash at Batmaloo in central Srinagar on Dec 30, 2016. (PTI file photo)

As many as 2,690 cases have been registered in connection with stone pelting incidents in Kashmir and 16 have been lodged for snatching of weapons till the end of last year, the state government said on Tuesday.

As many as 463 people were also detained under Public Safety Act out of whom 145 were released, with 318 still under detention as on December 29, J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said in a written reply to MLA Engineer Abdul Rasheed in the state assembly here on Tuesday.

The cases are under investigation, she said, adding that 76 people, besides 2 policemen, lost their lives during the unrest in Valley.

The killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani triggered violent protests and law and order disturbances in various parts of Kashmir valley.

<