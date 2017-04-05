 Over 24,000 Indians living in 6 war-torn countries, highest number in Iraq | india-news | Hindustan Times
Over 24,000 Indians living in 6 war-torn countries, highest number in Iraq

india Updated: Apr 05, 2017 19:14 IST
PTI
War in Iraq

A man walks by an upturned, damaged car after an air strike attack against Islamic State triggered a massive explosion in Mosul, Iraq, in March 2017. (AFP Photo)

There are 24,084 Indians currently residing in six war-torn countries including in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, the government said on Wednesday.

While approximately 11,000 Indians are still in Iraq, an estimated 8,000 are in Lebanon and nearly 3,000 are in Afghanistan, minister of state for foreign affairs general VK Singh (retired) said in written reply in the Lok Sabha.

According to information available with the ministry, Singh said 27 Indian nationals were kidnapped during 2015, 2016 and 2017 (till date), in response to a separate query on incidents of Indians being taken hostage in foreign countries.

While one of them continues to be in captivity in Yemen since 2016, 25 have been released and one has died, the minister said.

In yet another query on complaints about NRI marital disputes, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said the ministry has received 2,485 such complaints in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 (till date).

