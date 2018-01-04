Over 250 builders flouting Rera norms in Haryana

More than 250 builders, covered under the jurisdiction of the Panchkula bench of Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRera-Panchkula), have not applied for the mandatory registration of their incomplete projects.

The HRera-Panchkula covers all districts of the state except Gurugram, which is covered under a separate bench.

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016 and the Haryana Real Estate (regulation and development) Rules 2017 make it mandatory for incomplete projects to be registered with the state real estate regulatory authority.

Section 3 of the act stipulates that no promoter can advertise, market, book, sell or offer for sale or invite persons to purchase in any manner any plot, apartment or building, as the case may be, in any real estate project or part of it, in any planning area, without registering the real estate project with the state Rera.

The HRera has so far received around 600 applications for project registration, of which around 400 projects have been granted registration.

For all ongoing projects for which the completion certificate has not been issued, the promoter has to make an application to the state Rera for registration of the said project within three months from the date of commencement of the act, stipulates the Rera Act and the state Rera rules. The stipulated time for registration time has long expired.

The state’s town and country planning department had provided the HRera with the list of total number of promoters active in the state. The authority then filtered out the builders who didn’t have the requisite completion certificate, yet still hadn’t applied for registration of the projects.

Under the act and the state rules, the defaulting builders can be fined or even imprisoned. “The authority is mooting action against the defaulting builders. But an immediate start of the proceedings against the defaulting builders isn’t expected as the authority still awaits full strength membership. Though the state government has appointed the chairman of the authority, two other requisite members are yet to be appointed. The non-appointment of the members will not only delay action against these defaulting builders, but will also delay action on complaints received by the authority,” said a Rera official, wishing not to be named.

The authority has also received more than 700 applications for registration of real estate agents, of which 665 have been granted registration. The Rera Act makes it mandatory on the part of the real estate agents to register themselves with the state Rera.