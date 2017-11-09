 Overground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen held in J-K’s Kulgan | india-news | Hindustan Times
Overground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen held in J-K’s Kulgan

One pistol and four rounds were recovered from the militant’s possession.

india Updated: Nov 09, 2017 18:16 IST
Hizbul Mujahideen’s Showkat Ahmad Lone was arrested by Kulgam Police on Thursday.
Hizbul Mujahideen’s Showkat Ahmad Lone was arrested by Kulgam Police on Thursday.(ANI Photo/Twitter)

An overground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit was on Thursday arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.

Showkat Ahmad Lone was arrested by security forces during an operation in Kulgam, 75 kms from Srinagar, a police official said.

One pistol and four rounds were recovered from Lone’s possession, he said.

Lone, who was working as overground worker for Hizbul Mujahideen, was believed to be a close associate of outfit’s commander Riyaz Naikoo, the official said.

