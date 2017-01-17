Owaisi says pressure on Zaira Wasim to apologise unwarranted and uncalled for

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said pressurising Zaira Wasim, the Dangal actor from Kashmir, to tender an apology over a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was “unwarranted and uncalled for”.

Wasim, who played the younger version of Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan’s Bollywood blockbuster “Dangal”, had on Monday apologised for “offending” and “unintentionally hurting” people after her meeting with Mufti on Saturday.

“Nobody should be pressurised into doing or not doing something, especially a 16-year-old girl. This is completely unwarranted and uncalled for. This pressure worked on her so much that she was forced to apologise for which there was no need at all,” Owaisi told PTI.

“At the same time, those people, who are showing sympathy for this little child should introspect where did their sympathy disappear when hundreds of such teenagers lost their eyesight or were partially blinded when they were attacked with pellet guns ? Why these double standards ?” he asked.

He said the incident has brought to light people’s lack of confidence in the Jammu and Kashmir government.

“This incident has shown clearly how unpopular the BJP-PDP government is in the Kashmir valley. People have no confidence left on this government,” Owaisi said.

Zaira took to social media yesterday and tendered an apology apparently over her meeting with Mufti which drew sharp reactions and trolls from the youth in the valley because of the situation during the last few months.

She also played down her performance in “Dangal”, saying she was “not proud of” what she was doing and added that she was not a role model for the youth of Kashmir and does not want anyone to follow in her footsteps.