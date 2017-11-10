Owners with happy, high milk-yielding cows could win Rs 2 lakh in MP

The owner of a happy, healthy and the highest milk yielding cow in Madhya Pradesh will not only make its owner proud but also give them a chance to win Rs 2 lakh. The total prize money for the winners from block to state level is approximately Rs 1.20 crore.

All a milch cow owner has to do is to take part in a competition the Animal Husbandry department has organised with an objective to save cows in the state.

Recently, Haryana government had organised a beauty pageant for Indian breed cows in Jhajjar to promote particularly Murra breed.

In the competition, cows of only Indian breed and which yield more than four litres milk at one time can be enrolled for the competition. The competition will be held at block, district and state level. The state level competition will be held in December. The winner will get Rs 2 lakh in cash while the runner-up and second runner-up will receive Rs 1 lakh and fifty thousand. Similarly, the district level winner will get Rs 50,000 and the block level will get Rs 10,000 against cash prize.

“This is a unique competition to motivate cow owners who take the best care of their cows. The competition began in the first week of November. Not only amount of milk but health and proper care of cow would also be considered for selecting the winner,” said Kedar Singh, executive director, Animal Husbandry.

The motive is to save the cows of Indian breed and improve the breed so that it could compete with foreign breed cows like Jersey.

“After arrival of cows of foreign breed, the cows of Indian breed are being ignored by dairy owners. Despite informing them as to how to increase the milk production the dairy owners seem to be the least interested. This annual competition will definitely motivate them,” he added.

Experts also feel that the competition will bring about a change in the field of cow rearing.

“In Punjab and Haryana, the Indian breed cows are in a far better position but here in MP, dairy owners don’t rely much on Indian breeds as there is a misconception among them that to rear Indian cows will not give them a profit. The prize money for competition is a good decision and for small dairy owners this will definitely be a motivating factor,” said Bharat Sharma, registrar of Gau Savardhan Board, Madhya Pradesh.