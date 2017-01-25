 Padma awards full list: From cricketer Virat Kohli to politician Sharad Pawar | india-news | Hindustan Times
Padma awards full list: From cricketer Virat Kohli to politician Sharad Pawar

india Updated: Jan 25, 2017 18:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File photo of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and NCP leader Sharad Pawar. (Agencies)

Seven sportspersons, including Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Olympian Sakshi Malik were among the Padma Shri recipients announced on Wednesday. Senior political leaders Sharad Pawar and Murli Manohar Joshi will be conferred the Padma Vibushan this year while Grammy-winning classical musician Vishwa Mohan Bhatt was named for the Padma Bhushan.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Purno Agitok Sangma also became the first person from Meghalaya to be awarded the Padma Vibhushan award (posthumously), his family said on Wednesday.

Seven recipients are selected each for Padma Bhushan and Vibhushan awards, India’s highest honours for civilians. The awards are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

The Padma awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan around March/ April every year.

This year, President Pranab Mukherjee approved Padma awards for 89 recipients, according to a government statement.

Here’s a list of the recipients:

PADMA BHUSHAN

NAMEFIELDSTATE/COUNTRY
Vishwa Mohan BhattArt - musicRajasthan

Prof/Dr Devi Prasad Dwivedi

Literature and educationUttar Pradesh
Tehemton UdwadiaMedicineMaharashtra
Ratna Sundar Maharaj Others - spiritualismGujarat

Swami Niranjana Nanda Saraswati

Others - yogaBihar

HRH Princess Maha Chakra Sirindhorn (foreigner)

Literature and educationThailand
Late Cho Ramaswamy Literature and education - journalismTamil Nadu

PADMA VIBHUSHAN

NAMEFIELDSTATE
KJ YesudasArt - musicKerala
Sadhguru Jaggi VasudevOthers - spiritualismTamil Nadu
Sharad PawarPublic affairsMaharashtra
Murli Manohar JoshiPublic affairsUttar Pradesh
Udipi Ramachandra RaoScience and engineeringKarnataka
Late Sunder Lal PatwaPublic affairsMadhya Pradesh
Late PA SangmaPublic affairsMeghalaya

The full list of Padma awards is here: 

