Padma awards full list: From cricketer Virat Kohli to politician Sharad Pawar

Seven sportspersons, including Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Olympian Sakshi Malik were among the Padma Shri recipients announced on Wednesday. Senior political leaders Sharad Pawar and Murli Manohar Joshi will be conferred the Padma Vibushan this year while Grammy-winning classical musician Vishwa Mohan Bhatt was named for the Padma Bhushan.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Purno Agitok Sangma also became the first person from Meghalaya to be awarded the Padma Vibhushan award (posthumously), his family said on Wednesday.

Seven recipients are selected each for Padma Bhushan and Vibhushan awards, India’s highest honours for civilians. The awards are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

The Padma awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan around March/ April every year.

This year, President Pranab Mukherjee approved Padma awards for 89 recipients, according to a government statement.

Here’s a list of the recipients:

PADMA BHUSHAN

NAME FIELD STATE/COUNTRY Vishwa Mohan Bhatt Art - music Rajasthan Prof/Dr Devi Prasad Dwivedi Literature and education Uttar Pradesh Tehemton Udwadia Medicine Maharashtra Ratna Sundar Maharaj Others - spiritualism Gujarat Swami Niranjana Nanda Saraswati Others - yoga Bihar HRH Princess Maha Chakra Sirindhorn (foreigner) Literature and education Thailand Late Cho Ramaswamy Literature and education - journalism Tamil Nadu

PADMA VIBHUSHAN

NAME FIELD STATE KJ Yesudas Art - music Kerala Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Others - spiritualism Tamil Nadu Sharad Pawar Public affairs Maharashtra Murli Manohar Joshi Public affairs Uttar Pradesh Udipi Ramachandra Rao Science and engineering Karnataka Late Sunder Lal Patwa Public affairs Madhya Pradesh Late PA Sangma Public affairs Meghalaya

The full list of Padma awards is here: