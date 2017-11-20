Padmavati: Haryana BJP serves show cause notice to leader who offered 10 cr reward

The Haryana BJP on Monday served a show cause notice to its chief media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu seeking explanation over his reported remarks offering Rs 10 crore bounty for beheading Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone.

After a youth from Meerut announced Rs 5 crore bounty a few days ago, Amu reportedly made remarks about doubling the offer during an event in New Delhi on Sunday.

“We will reward the ones beheading them with Rs 10 crore and also take care of their family needs...We know very well how to treat those who insult the Rajput community,” Amu had reportedly said.

The Haryana BJP immediately distanced itself from Amu’s remarks saying he had made these in his personal capacity.

“A show cause notice has been served to him and he has been asked to explain the Rs 10 crore remarks made by him,” Haryana BJP media wing chairman, Rajiv Jain told PTI over the phone from Rajkot.

Jain was in Rajkot in connection with the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections.

Another senior BJP leader from Haryana, Gulshan Bhatia, said that Amu had violated the party discipline by toeing a different line.

“He has gone against the party line. We have asked him to submit his explanation immediately failing which disciplinary proceedings will be carried out,” Bhatia said.

At the function yesterday, Amu had also said that “how can we allow somebody to distort history and mislead the people by projecting the heroic character of Rani Padmavati in a poor light while glorifying the villains of history. We will not allow the release of this film at any cost”.