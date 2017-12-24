Pak firing along LoC: Bodies of soldiers were not mutilated, clarifies army

The army on Sunday clarified that the bodies of its personnel killed in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir were not mutilated and the injury marks were due to splinters and gunshots.

An Army major and three soldiers were killed on Saturday after Pakistani troops targeted the army patrol at Brat Galla in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

“The injuries suffered are due to splinters and gunshots sustained due to firing by the enemy on the patrol,” army sources said here.

Responding to media reports, they said that there has been no mutilation of bodies.