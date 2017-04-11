Pak says Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence ‘in accordance with law’

The death sentence given to former Indian Navy officer Kulbushan Jadhav over allegations of spying was done "in accordance with due process of law,” Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif said on Tuesday.

Refuting India’s assertion that the sentence was premeditated murder, the minister told the upper house of Parliament that the law of the land was applied and the trial of the alleged spy went on for three months.

“We have done absolutely nothing that’s against the rules and regulations but there is premeditated murder going on even today in Kashmir,” Asif told senators, adding there was nothing irregular in the legal proceedings.

He also said that Jadhav has the right to appeal against his death sentence within 60 days.

Read more

As tensions with India mounted over the death sentence, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that his country was peace-loving but was not oblivious to defending its sovereignty and protecting independence.

Sharif’s comments came as external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj warned Pakistan that bilateral ties would be hurt if Jadhav – who was found guilty by a Pakistani army court of spying, espionage and waging war against the state – was hanged.

“We want a peaceful neighbourhood…shared prosperity rather than mutual suspicion…at the same time, despite our earnest desire for peaceful coexistence, we cannot remain oblivious to defending our sovereignty and protecting our independence,” Sharif told cadets at an air force academy.

Pakistani media hailed the decision by the army to sentence Jadhav.

Read more

National Daily Express said the example has been set for others who tried such adventures.

TV channels also applauded the army decision. TV anchor Dr Shahid Masood said that the army had managed to “give a strong signal to India through this action.”