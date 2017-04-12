We won’t bow to Indian pressure for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s release, says Pakistan minister

Pakistan will not bow to India’s pressure to release Kulbushan Jadhav, the former Indian Navy officer sentenced to death by a secret court for alleged espionage, Pakistani minister of state for information Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday.

No law had been violated in awarding the sentence, she told reporters on Wednesday, adding that details of Jadhav's involvement had been shared with different countries and it was proved beyond doubt that he was an Indian spy.

Aurangzeb also clarified that the case did not come up for mention in Wednesday's cabinet meeting.

“The case was not discussed in the meeting. Also let me reiterate that no one will be allowed to interfere or put pressure on this case,” she said.

Earlier in the day, local media reported that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa agreed not to bow to any pressure over the death sentence awarded to Jadhav.

Samaa TV quoted an official source as saying that the Army chief called on Sharif “and took him into confidence regarding ... Jadhav.”

Local media reported that Gen Bajwa had met Sharif to brief him on a number of military-related issues.

Federal minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry also told the media on Wednesday that no law was broken or changed to arrest or sentence Jadhav.

He told reporters that action was taken after evidence was collected and everything was done in accordance with the existing laws of the land.

“We did not change any law and neither are we victimising anyone,” he added.

To a question, he said that no pressure could be borne from any quarter to release Jadhav.