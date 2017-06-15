Pakistan a chronic disease, India trying to contain it, says Union minister Ahir

Union minister of state for home Hansraj Ahir said Pakistan was like a “chronic disease” which the government was trying to contain.

He said India had succeeded in convincing the world that Pakistan was the land of terrorists who are given shelter by the government in that country.

“Pakistan continues to be a chronic disease for the country (India) despite the government’s sustained efforts to contain it,” the minister said addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

Ahir said the army had been giving a befitting reply to infiltrators trying to sneak into India through the LOC.

He was in Maharashtra as part of Narendra Modi government’s mass contact programme ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas.’

The minister listed various achievements of the Modi government in the last three years.

“We have enhanced the water resources through ‘Jalyukta Shivar’, the flagship project of the Maharashtra government, and ensured an increase in land areas under cultivation for Kharif and Rabi crops,” he said.

“We have cancelled 208 coal blocks, out of which 40 coal blocks have been re-auctioned to generate the revenue of Rs.3.94 lakh crore,” Ahir said.

He said the policies of the erstwhile Congress government were responsible for the attacks by Maoists on security forces and common people.