Pakistan and separatists derailed peace process, Kashmir unrest planned, says CM

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday blamed Pakistan as well as separatists for derailing the dialogue process by shutting doors on the All Party Delegation.

She also said the preparations for the five-month long unrest in Kashmir were made in advance and when the triggers like separate Kashmiri Pandit Colony and Sainik Colony did not work, the killing of Burhan Wani triggered the unrest.

The three-month unrest, which started after the killing of militant Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016, left more than 100 people dead.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Lahore and it was followed by the Pathankot terrorist attack and today in Jurian. The entire nation had their eyes on those (separatists) doors and the nation was breathless to see the outcome and several senior leaders went to meet them. They could have opened the doors,” Mehbooba said while replying to a discussion on the Kashmir unrest in the state assembly.

“A message would have gone and they (separatists) would have told the All Party Delegation what they have done in the past and what steps have they taken to resolve the issue,” she added.

Referring to the unrest in Kashmir, which left several people dead and many injured, the chief minister said the unrest took place under a “well-planned conspiracy”.

“Earlier they used the issue of separate Kashmiri Pandit Colony and then Sainik Colony to trigger the unrest but when they failed, this (Burhan Wani’s killing) provided them the trigger they wanted,” Mehbooba said. “Preparations were made in advance as from the very next day, slogans were being raised in mosques and a number of CDs were distributed.”

“Some elements” used small kids as shields and pushed them inside the security force camps and police stations, she added.

It is easy to say that the security forces could have exercised restrain but when a mob attacks a police station with petrol bombs, stones and axes, it becomes difficult to exercise restraint, Mehbooba said.

“Many school children did not go to the school in uniform as they feared they would be attacked. Several students who went to give examinations were accompanied by their mothers who were carrying doctor’s prescriptions to show them (protesters) that they were going to see the doctors. They were so scared,” she added.

The chief minister said she wanted the walls of hate to fall down and let hearts meet. “Despite several provocations, Union home minister Rajnath Singh went to Pakistan but was it the way they should have treated him?” Mehbooba said.

Asking the Opposition to help her “heal” the wounds of the people, she said, “I strongly feel that the situation was not sudden and going on for several years. My request is that be it 2010 or 2016 it should not have happened, either on your time or ours.Help us heal the wounds of the people and bring them out of this,” she said.