Pakistan army violates ceasefire for third time, targets Indian positions in Naushera

After violating the bilateral ceasefire twice earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan Army again resorted to heavy shelling and firing on Indian positions on the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, a defence official said.

“Pakistan army again initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, heavy automatics and recoilless rifles on the LoC in Naushera sector,” Defence Ministry spokesperson, Lt Colonel Manish Mehta told IANS.

“Pakistan shelling and firing started again at 8.45 pm. The Indian Army are retaliating strongly and effectively.

“Firing exchanges are presently going on (as of 10 pm),” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pakistan Army on Wednesday resorted to unprovoked firing at two places along the LoC, prompting the Indian Army to retaliate, officials said.

After violating the ceasefire in Poonch district with indiscriminate firing of small arms automatics and 82 mm mortars in Bhimber Gali sector, the Pakistan Army opened fire in Naushera at 9.30 am after which the Indian Army retaliated.

The firing ended around noon.

The Pakistan Army has been violating the bilateral ceasefire during the last fortnight by resorting to indiscriminate shelling and firing, especially in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

The Indian Army says it is being done by Pakistan to facilitate the infiltration of militants into the Indian side.