Pakistan army violates truce thrice in a day

Pakistan has violated the ceasefire in Rajouri and Poonch districts thrice in the past 24-hours. In the latest violation, the hostile neighbour targeted at least a dozen Indian posts and six forward villages in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Manish Mehta said Pakistani army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, heavy automatics and mortars along LoC from 2pm on Wednesday.

“The Indian army posts is retaliating strongly. And the firing is still on,” he added. An intelligence official said there was heavy shelling by Pakistan in Baba Khori, Ghania and Kalsian area of Nowshera sub-division.

Meanwhile, wire reports claim that two Pakistani soldiers were killed in a fresh cross border firing between India and Pakistan along the LoC in two sectors of Rajouri and Poonch on Thursday. However, a senior army officer said that such report cannot be confirmed.

On Wednesday, Pakistan army initiated indiscriminate firing of mortars, small arms, automatics RPG, recoilless rifles from 6.40pm in Nowshera. Before this, they had initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics RPG, recoilless rifles from 9.30am on Thursday in the same sector.

Meanwhile, two policemen were wounded in a suspected militant attack in Hyderpora area of Budgam district late Thursday night.

A youth was injured

elsewhere in the district when Sashastra Seema Bal personnel opened fire at protesters who pelted stones on them.