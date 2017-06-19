Pakistan defeats India in Champions Trophy final, GST rollout on June 30 midnight: Top stories to bring you up to date

GST rollout on June 30 midnight; rates fixed for hotels, lottery

The goods and services tax (GST) will be rolled out from June 30 midnight, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Sunday, adding India did not have the “luxury of time” for more delays in implementing the biggest tax reforms since Independence. Jaitley, however, added that companies will be allowed to file late returns for the first two months so that they can adapt to a new online filing system. The GST will require firms to file three online returns each month. Some business lobby groups have urged a delay to the roll out to allow more time to get ready.

Read the story here.

Pakistan consign India to horror defeat in Champions Trophy final

A fearsome burst of pace bowling from Mohammad Amir consigned India to a horror 180-run defeat at The Oval on Sunday as Pakistan won their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title with plenty to spare. Chasing Pakistan’s 338 for four, India went down without a fight as the defending champions lost three in-form batsmen in the first nine overs. Hasan ‘bomber’ Ali took three wickets for 19 to polish off the Indian tail. Pakistan won with 117 balls to spare. Hardik Pandya’s 43-ball 76 was the lone bright spot in India’s batting, but his run out gave Pakistan an easy passage to victory.

Read the story here.

Darjeeling unrest: Centre puts onus on Mamata for talks with Gorkha protesters

The Centre on Sunday appealed for calm in Darjeeling but put the onus on the Mamata Banerjee government for possible talks tripartite with Gorkha protesters demanding a separate state. “All concerned parties and stakeholders should resolve their differences and misunderstandings through dialogue in amicable environment,” Union home minister Rajnath Singh tweeted. Sources said Singh spoke to Banerjee on Sunday morning, for the third time in as many days, to explore if she was open to examine the separate state demand. Banerjee has ruled out bifurcation of Bengal.

Read the story here.

Vasundhara Raje hints Pratapgarh lynching wasn’t a murder, gets trolled

Breaking her silence on the lynching of social activist Zafar Hussein in Pratapgarh on Friday, Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday tweeted that the “demise” was extremely unfortunate. Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot took a dig at the CM’s tweet by re-tweeting that “killed would have been a far more appropriate word, and going by previous lynching incidents, justice is unlikely to prevail.” Senior journalist Shekhar Gupta also took a swipe at the CM tweeting, “when a lawfully elected chief minister, sworn to rule based on the Constitution, can’t call a murder a murder, it’s time to cry.”

Read the story here.

Delhi hospital hands over ‘dead’ newborn to family, found alive at home

In a bizarre incident, a newborn, which the staff of city hospital had presumed dead and handed over to its parents, moved when the family reached home. The incident happened on Sunday at Safdarjung Hospital, when Kanti Devi, 28, delivered a baby boy around 5am. It was a preterm delivery as the foetus was just 24 weeks old and weighed 460 gms. The hospital staff found no movement in the newborn, after making several attempts to revive him declared him dead and handed him over in a sealed pack, the family alleged. After the family reached home, they found the boy moving and brought him back to Safdarjung.

Read the story here.

Tur dal in stock but HRD refuses to include in midday meal, hostel menus

With sacks full of tur dal in its stock, the food ministry has approached the HRD ministry to include it in midday meal (MDM) and hostel mess menu of colleges, but the latter turned down the request. The HRD ministry believes it cannot dictate food choices in hostel messes across the country and that inclusion of tur dal in midday meal will lead to an increase in the cost per student considering its higher prices.

Read the story here.

Madhya Pradesh: Another farmer hangs himself in Neemuch, suicide toll now 13

A 60-year old farmer allegedly hanged himself on Sunday from the branch of a tree in his field in Neemuch district, 402 kms from Bhopal, taking the total number of agriculture-related suicides in Madhya Pradesh to 13 since the June 6 violent protests in Mandsaur. Pyare Lal Oud of Pipiliya Vyas village, nearly 15 kms from the district headquarters, had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh from a bank and was also tense over his daughter’s second marriage, sources said. His son said the bank loan was one of his main worries.

Read the story here.

Rout by President Macron’s party in French parliamentary election vote

Voters gave President Emmanuel Macron’s fledgling party a solid victory in parliamentary elections Sunday, handing the upstart centrist a strong mandate to overhaul the country’s laboir laws, among the most sensitive issues for the French. Polling agency projections suggested Macron’s Republic on the Move! Party could take 355 to 425 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly, the powerful lower house. That’s far more than the 289 seats needed for an absolute majority to carry out his program. The president “has all the power,” said Jean-Christophe Cambadelis, who resigned from his post as head of the Socialist Party, which dominated the outgoing Assembly. Read the story here.

Virat Kohli defends dismal India show vs Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy final

Virat Kohli defended India’s poor showing in the ICC Champions Trophy final after Pakistan cruised to an 180-run win with 117 balls to spare. “We tried our best but Pakistan outplayed us in all departments of the game. It’s no shame losing to a better team,” Kohli said in his post-match chat with reporters at The Oval. Kohli said he was proud of India’s performance in the Champions Trophy and reiterated that “results can’t be guaranteed.” “No batsman goes out there to throw his wicket, no bowler wants to give away runs. It was a bad day in office for us and we must accept this loss and move on,” the Indian captain said.

Read the story here.

India rout Pakistan 7-1, maintain unbeaten run in Hockey World League Semi-Final

Penalty corner specialist Harmanpreet Singh and forwards Talwinder Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored a brace apiece as India flayed Pakistan 7-1 in a Pool B clash to storm into the quarter-finals of the Hockey World League (HWL) Semi-Final at London on Sunday. Harmanpreet (13th and 33rd minutes), Talwinder (21st and 24th) and Akashdeep Singh (47th and 58th) ripped apart Pakistan’s defence. Pardeep Mor (49th) too contributed a goal for India.

Read the story here.