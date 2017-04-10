 Pakistan flip-flop on ‘spy’ Kulbhushan Jadhav: No proof in Dec 2016, guilty in April 2017 | india-news | Hindustan Times
Pakistan flip-flop on ‘spy’ Kulbhushan Jadhav: No proof in Dec 2016, guilty in April 2017

india Updated: Apr 10, 2017 17:39 IST
HT Correspondent
kulbhushan jadhav

Sartaj Aziz, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's adviser on foreign affairs.(File photo)

Pakistan on Monday announced that it sentenced to death former Indian navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who they accuses of spying. But just a few months back Pakistan’s foreign policy chief Sartaj Aziz had acknowledged there was no “conclusive evidence” against Kulbhushan Jadhav, arrested in Balochistan in March on charges of being an agent of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)

Speaking in the Senate or upper house of Parliament in December 2016, Aziz had said the “dossier on Jadhav contained mere statements”. Geo News quoted Aziz as saying, “It did not have any conclusive evidence.”

Aziz, the advisor to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on foreign affairs, was further quoted as saying, “What the dossier contained was not enough. Now it is up to the concerned authorities how long they take to give us more matter on the agent.”

He did not say which organisation or department had submitted the dossier against Jadhav, whose arrest was announced by the military in April.

Aziz, who was briefing the Senate on relations with India, said further evidence regarding Jadhav’s role in Pakistan needs to be gathered. He also said Pakistan had provided the UN a dossier regarding RAW’s alleged activities in Pakistan.

Hours after Aziz’s remarks were reported by the media in India and Pakistan, the Foreign Office in Islamabad tried damage control and said the statement attributed to Aziz was “absolutely incorrect”. The Foreign Office spokesperson said Aziz had informed the Senate that investigations into Jadhav’s “network...are ongoing and the dossier shall be completed upon conclusion of the investigation”.

