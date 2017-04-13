Pakistan has not shared details of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s location or health: India

The government on Thursday said it was not aware of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s location in Pakistan, which sentenced the former Indian Navy personnel to death three days ago on charges of spying.

“Pakistan has not shared with us till now any details of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s location or how he is,” said Gopal Baglay, ministry of external affairs spokesperson.

“All our requests for consular access have been denied. The so-called legal process done by Pakistan was opaque.”

Jadhav, arrested in March last year, was handed the sentence by a Pakistan military court for allegedly spying and stoking violence in Balochistan.

New Delhi responded saying if the sentence was carried out, it would be a “premeditated murder”.

“The proceedings that have led to the sentence against Jadhav are farcical in the absence of any credible evidence against him. It is significant that our high commission was not even informed that Jadhav was being brought to trial,” read the demarche handed to Pakistani high commissioner Abdul Basit.