Pakistan intruder shot dead by BSF along Indo-Pak border in Amritsar sector

The body of the intruder, about 30 years of age, was handed over to Pakistani Rangers.

india Updated: Jan 13, 2018 21:56 IST
BSF soldiers standing guard during a night patrol near the fence at the India-Pakistan International Border at the outpost of Akhnoor sector.(HT File Photo)

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force along the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar sector when he crossed over to the Indian territory, an official said on Saturday.

The Ex-17 battalion of the BSF observed suspicious movement of an intruder at Border Outpost Rear Kakkar about 7:55 pm yesterday.

The troops warned the intruder.

“However, he kept on moving towards the border fence in aggressive posture. The BSF troops then opened fire and killed him,” a BSF official said.

“About 600 Pakistani rupee was recovered from the intruder,” he said.

The body of the intruder, about 30 years of age, was handed over to Pakistani Rangers in the evening, the official said.

Last year, in September, BSF had foiled an infiltration bid when it shot dead two armed Pakistani intruders along the Indo-Pak border in Ajnala here. In December, a Pakistani intruder was shot dead in Ajnala sector.

