‘Pakistan must show political will to implicate Hafiz Saeed’

India on Thursday said Pakistan needs to show requisite political will to implicate JuD chief Hafiz Saeed in the Mumbai terror attack case, dismissing Islamabad’s demand for “concrete evidence” against the terror mastermind.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said the entire conspiracy was hatched in Pakistan. He said India would not go by the claims or statements made by Pakistan about the steps taken to check terrorism but by what happens on the ground.

“The entire conspiracy for the Mumbai attack was hatched in Pakistan. All the terrorists came from Pakistan. All the planning was done in Pakistan. All the support was rendered by Pakistan. So, all the evidence to implicate the mastermind of the Mumbai terror attack is already available in Pakistan,” he said.

“In fact, Hafiz Saeed has himself confessed to masterminding multiple terrorists attacks directed at India. So the concrete evidence that Pakistan establishment is looking for is already available in Pakistan. All they need to find is requisite political will,” Swarup said.

He was responding to a statement from Pakistan’s interior ministry spokesperson who said “If indeed India is serious about its allegations, it should come up with concrete evidence against Hafiz Saeed which is sustainable in court of law in Pakistan or for that matter anywhere in the world.”

The spokesperson also said mere casting aspersions and levelling allegations without any corroborating evidence would not help.

Earlier this week, Pakistan placed Hafiz Saeed under house arrest. JuD, a self-proclaimed charity organisation, is believed to be a front for the banned Lashkar e Taiba that he had founded earlier. Saeed was declared a globally designated terrorist by the United Nations.

On the recent release of Indian soldier Chandu Babulal Chavan who was taken into custody after he had crossed the Line of Control and if this indicated softening of Pakistan’s stand that could lead to resumption of bilateral dialogue, Swarup said India welcomes the steps taken by Islamabad on humanitarian matters.

“We have consistently maintained that a bilateral dialogue with Pakistan is only possible in an atmosphere free of terror and violence. Any credible steps in that direction will certainly be welcomed by India,” he said.

He added, “We will not go by their (Pakistan’s) claims and statements. We will go by what we will see on the ground. At the end of the day, that is what matters.”

