Pakistan needs to walk path of peace: PM Modi’s Raisina Dialogue top ten quotes

PM Narendra Modi, at the inauguration of second edition of the Raisina Dialogue, said the world is going through profound changes and India’s transformation “is not divorced from its external context. Our desire to change our country has an indivisible link with the external world.”

Here are top quotes from the PM’s speech:

* India-China ties have immense opportunities. It is not unnatural for two big countries to have differences, but we should show sensitivities for regional peace.

* In conversation with President-elect Donald Trump, we agreed to build on the gains of India-US strategic partnership.

* With the US, our actions have brought speed, substance and strength to the entire spectrum of economic, commercial, and security engagements.

* Those in our neighbours who support violence, hatred and export terror stand isolated and ignored.

* India alone cannot walk the path of peace. Pakistan also has to choose the same path. Pakistan should shun dialogue for peace talks.

* Over the past two and half years, we have given a strong momentum to our engagement with US, Russia, Japan and other major global powers.

* Our belief in de-linking terrorism from religion, and rejecting artificial distinction between good and bad terrorism, are now a global talking point.

* We have partnered with neighbours. In Afghanistan, despite difficulties, our partnership has yielded results. Our security partnership has deepened.

* We hold the belief that success of one must propel the growth of many.

* Every day at work, my ‘to do list’ is guided by the constant drive to reform and transform India, for prosperity and security of all Indians.