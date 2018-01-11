Pakistan not doing enough to eliminate terror safe havens: US envoy Kenneth Juster

Pakistan has not done enough to eliminate safe havens for terrorists on its soil, new US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said on Thursday.

“I don’t think we can have civilian security in Afghanistan and Pakistan if Pakistan does not contribute positively to that,” Juster said in response to a question after delivering his first policy address on ‘India-US Relations: Building a Durable Relationship for the 21st Century’ organised by the US Embassy and the Carnegie India think tank.

He said the major reason behind the suspension of US security assistance to Pakistan “is because we feel they have not done all that they could to try and eliminate terror sanctuaries in Pakistan that are contributing to the unrest in Afghanistan”.

“We have made it clear we will not tolerate terrorism, cross-border terrorism or any form of terrorism or safe havens of any type.”

Juster said that the US works closely with India in various ways, including information sharing, that are related to terrorism beyond just what is happening in Afghanistan.

He also lauded India for its role in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan and said both India and the US have a shared interest in the stability and security in Afghanistan and its long-term growth both and also to prevent it from being a haven for terrorist organisations.

Stating that both India and the US bring different capabilities to this process, he said: “We feel India has made a substantial investment in economic development of Afghanistan, be it a hydroelectric plant, be it training in India of Afghan military personnel and students. And we would like to see India continue that economic development assistance.”

In his address, Juster also touched upon the five pillars that can provide the framework for durable partnership between New Delhi and Washington: defence and counter-terrorism; economic and commercial relations; energy and environment; science, technology and health; and regional cooperation.