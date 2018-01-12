Pakistan says Indian troops opened fire, killed woman in Kashmir
Islamabad says Thursday’s shooting was the latest cease-fire violation by India in the village of Kot Kotera.india Updated: Jan 12, 2018 15:18 IST
Associated Press, Islamabad
Pakistan’s foreign ministry says Indian troops have opened fire in Kashmir, killing a 65-year-old woman.
Islamabad says Thursday’s shooting was the latest cease-fire violation by India in the village of Kot Kotera. A ministry statement says Pakistan on Friday summoned an Indian diplomat to lodge a protest over the killing.
There was no immediate comment from New Delhi. Pakistan claims India has violated the Kashmir cease-fire 70 times so far this month.