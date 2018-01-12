 Pakistan says Indian troops opened fire, killed woman in Kashmir | india-news | Hindustan Times
Pakistan says Indian troops opened fire, killed woman in Kashmir

Islamabad says Thursday’s shooting was the latest cease-fire violation by India in the village of Kot Kotera.

Updated: Jan 12, 2018 15:18 IST
Indian army soldiers conduct a patrol during an operatio in Shopian.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry says Indian troops have opened fire in Kashmir, killing a 65-year-old woman.

Islamabad says Thursday’s shooting was the latest cease-fire violation by India in the village of Kot Kotera. A ministry statement says Pakistan on Friday summoned an Indian diplomat to lodge a protest over the killing.

There was no immediate comment from New Delhi. Pakistan claims India has violated the Kashmir cease-fire 70 times so far this month.

