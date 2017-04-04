Pakistan violates ceasefire on LoC for second straight day

Pakistan’s army violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday for the second consecutive day, officials said.

On Monday, Pakistan fired and shelled forward posts in Poonch and Rajouri districts. In another ceasefire violation, Pakistani troops opened fire and lobbed shells in Balakote sector of Rajouri district early on Monday.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Manish Mehta said Pakistani troops opened unprovoked firing at 11am on Tuesday on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Bhimber Gali sector in Rajouri.

They resorted to indiscriminate firing of small arms and shelling mortars.

The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively and the firing is presently on, he added.

In March, Pakistan violated the truce four times along the LoC in Poonch.

Reports of exchange of firing between the armed forces of the two countries are routine along the de-facto border.

Both the countries accuse each other of repeatedly violating a 2003 ceasefire. There had been several instances of cross-border firings and terrorist infiltrations within the country from Pakistan.

The tension between India and Pakistan escalated after last year’s September cross-border raid on an army base killed 19 Indian soldiers and, in reply, the Indian Army carried out surgical strikes against militants in Pakistan.

(With PTI inputs)