 Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC, India retaliates | india-news | Hindustan Times
Jan 12, 2018-Friday
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC, India retaliates

No casualties have been reported so far.

india Updated: Jan 12, 2018 11:28 IST
An Indian Army jawan patrolling at the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
An Indian Army jawan patrolling at the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.(PTI File Photo)

Pakistani troops opened fire at Indian positions along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Friday.

“Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Kamalkote area of Uri sector last evening, “ an Army official said.

The ceasefire violation was effectively retaliated by the Indian Army.

“There was a lull in firing around 2am but the Pakistani troops resumed firing after day break again,” the official said.

