Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K’s Poonch, India retaliates: Reports

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing on Sunday morning in Mankote sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, reports said.

A report from ANI said the Indian Army was retaliating efficiently and effectively.

Earlier, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Naushera sector of Rajouri on August 31 at 10:30 a.m.

The Pakistan Army had previously violated the ceasefire in Poonch on August 27 and August 16. (ANI)

IANS quoted defence ministry sources as saying that said heavy shelling and firing took place between the two armies in Mendhar and Mankote areas.

“After the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing at Indian positions, Indian military retaliated strongly and effectively,” an official said.

The IANS report also said that no greetings were exchanged between the two armies on Eid-ul-Azha on Saturday following heightened tensions along the LoC.

