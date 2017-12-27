Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district

Pakistan army yet again violated ceasefire agreement, targeting Indian posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday amid spiralling tensions between two nuclear armed neighbours.

Pakistan on Tuesday accused India of resorting to unprovoked firing that killed three of its soldiers after commandos of the Indian Army crossed the LoC in the Poonch sector on Monday in a “tactical retaliatory strike.”

New Delhi on its part took serious exception to the treatment meted out to the mother and wife of death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav during their meeting with him in Islamabad.

Amid flaring up of tension, Pakistani troops opened fire with small arms and automatic weapons on Indian posts in the district’s Baba Khori area around 8.30am, prompting Indian army to retaliate in equal measure, said a police officer.

There was no report of any casualty in the firing.

Indian Army in statement said firing stopped at 12 noon.

The latest violation comes close on the heels of Pakistan ambushing an Indian patrol on the LoC in Keri sector of the same district killing an officer and three soldiers of 2 Sikh Regiment on Saturday.

In retaliation, Indian army eliminated three Pakistani soldiers crossing over to Rakhchikri area of Rawalakot in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

This year Pakistan has violated mutually brokered truce deal over 882 times so far.

Meanwhile, security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition in Reasi district on Wednesday.

The recoveries were made in Chassana at Shargari forests, during a search operation.

One AK 56 rifle, four AK magazines, 81 rounds of AK ammunition, one 303 rifle with one magazine, 90 rounds of 303 rifle ammunition, one Kenwood radio set, one pistol and magazine, two Chinese hand grenades, one UBGL grenade, two RPG rounds, , two IEDs weighing six kgs each, were recovered among others.