Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu’s Rajouri, India retaliates

Pakistan army violated the ceasefire on Monday along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district amid the rising tension between the two countries over the death sentence to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav.

A Pakistani army court had sentenced Jadhav to death for espionage and anti-state activities a few days ago. Diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan plunged following Jadhav’s sentence, with external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj warning Islamabad of “consequences” if Jadhav’s death sentence was carried out.

Jadhav was reportedly captured in Balochistan in March last year. He was tried by a field general court martial under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

“Pakistan army initiated heavy fire on LoC from 0800 hours in Naushera sector,” defence spokesperson Lt Col Manish Mehta said.

Mehta added it was an unprovoked firing by the Pakistani side and that the Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively and the firing is presently on.

Sources said firing and mortar shelling is taking place in Makri, Sair, Kalsian, Baba Khori and Sarya areas manned by the Sikh Light Infantry and Rajputana Rifles.

The Indian Army foiled infiltration attempts twice in the past 24 hours by militants from the same location - Kalsian in Naushera Sector which led Pakistani troops to open heavy fire, they added.

Reports of exchange of firing between the armed forces of the two countries are routine along the de-facto border.

Both the countries accuse each other of repeatedly violating a 2003 ceasefire. There had been several instances of cross-border firings and terrorist infiltrations within the country from Pakistan.