Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, Rajouri districts of J-K

Pakistan on Monday violated the ceasefire by resorting to firing and mortar shelling on forward posts along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic and mortar shells at 0930 hours today on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Poonch sector,” a Defence Spokesman said.

Indian troops deployed at forward posts retaliated strongly and effectively, he said, adding the exchange of fire is underway.

The heavy mortar shelling in Digwar area triggered panic among border dwellers.

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), Naib Subedar S Sanayaima Som, was killed in the same area in an IED blast on April 1.

In another ceasefire violation, Pakistani troops opened fire and lobbed shells on a forward post in Balakote sector of Rajouri district early this morning, an official said.

He said that Indian soldiers retaliated and the firing continued till 1100 hours.

In March, Pakistan violated the truce four times along the LoC in Poonch.