 Pakistani boy who crossed over handed back: BSF | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 07, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Pakistani boy who crossed over handed back: BSF

He was held on Monday and was handed over to Pakistan rangers after flag meeting.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2017 20:52 IST
BSF and Pakistani Rangers perform during the beating of the retreat ceremony at Attari- Wagah Border.
BSF and Pakistani Rangers perform during the beating of the retreat ceremony at Attari- Wagah Border.(PTI FILE)

A 12-year-old Pakistani boy was apprehended by a patrolling team of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jaisalmer, BSF officials said on Tuesday.

Identified as Asif Haji, the youth during interrogation claimed he had crossed the international border while grazing camels, they said.

He was held on Monday and was handed over to Pakistan rangers after flag meeting, they added.

more from india
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Partnered Content
Recommended for you