Pakistani boy who crossed over handed back: BSF
Press Trust of India, Jaisalmer
A 12-year-old Pakistani boy was apprehended by a patrolling team of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jaisalmer, BSF officials said on Tuesday.
Identified as Asif Haji, the youth during interrogation claimed he had crossed the international border while grazing camels, they said.
He was held on Monday and was handed over to Pakistan rangers after flag meeting, they added.