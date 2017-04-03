Pakistani forces shell Indian posts on LoC in Poonch; Army retaliates

The Indian Army retaliated with full force after Pakistani forces opened “indiscriminate” fire at posts along the Line of Control in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

“Pakistani army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars at 0930 hours (9.30 am) on Indian Army posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector,” defence spokesperson Lt Col Manish Mehta said, adding that Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively, and that the firing was still on.

The exchange of fire comes days after a junior commissioned officer, Naib Subedar S Sanayaima Kom was killed in an IED explosion in Degwar sector of Poonch at around 1.30 pm on Saturday, and a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Asia’s longest all-weather road tunnel at Chenani in Udhampur district.

India had lodged its protest with the Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan Syed Haider Shah over continued ceasefire violations by the Pakistani side along the LoC and international border in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a wreath-laying ceremony was organised to bid farewell to the Naib Subedar Kom at Nagrota based 16 Corps headquarters on April 2.

Poonch Brigade Commander laid a wreath on behalf of Lieutenant General D Anbu, Army Commander, Northern Command, and Lieutenant General AK Sharma, General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps.

The 37 years old JCO belongs to village Moirang Mantak, Churachandpur district of Manipur. He is survived by wife Reinu Kom, daughter aged seven years and two sons, one aged six years and the other aged eleven months.

The mortal remains of the officer were transported by service aircraft on Monday from Jammu to his native village in Manipur where he will be laid to rest with full military honours.