Pakistani militant caught by security forces in Kupwara

The army on Friday claimed it has arrested a Pakistani militant belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“A Pakistani LeT terrorist was apprehended in a joint operation by Army and JKP in Magam forest today,” an army spokesman confirmed.

Although the army has not revealed the identity of the militant, sources said the militant is a Pakistan national named Amir aged around 20 years.

Read more: Soldier killed in gun battle with militants in Kupwara

One AK-47 along with ammunition was also seized from him.

On Tuesday, three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the same area.

Security forces in Kashmir have been unrelenting in their drive against militants, killing more than 200 of them including some of the top leadership, in the current year so far.