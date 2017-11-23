Panchkula murders: Feed my son, nephew to animals if they are found guilty, says children’s grandfather

The grandfather of the three children from Haryana’s Kurukshetra, who were allegedly shot dead by their uncle with a country-made pistol, said on Thursday his son and nephew should be fed to animals if their role in the crime is established.

“Chop my son and nephew into pieces if they’re found guilty, and throw them in the same jungle where they murdered my grandchildren. Leave them to animals to feed on,” Jeeta Malik, a resident of Sarsa village of Kurukshetra district, said.

The bodies of 11-year-old Sameer, Simran, 8, and Samar, 3, were found in a forest in Morni on Tuesday, nearly 110km away from their village. The crime took place on Sunday.

His nephew Jagdeep Malik had earlier told the police he killed his nephews and a niece at point-blank range and dumped their bodies in Morni forest on the behest of their father, who he said was involved in an extramarital affair and wanted to get married to his lover.

However, police claimed on Thursday Jagdeep committed the crime over property and could have killed his brother two years ago for the same reason.

“Earlier, he had alleged that he had committed the crime at the behest of Sonu, who was having an extramarital affair and wanted to get rid of the children so that he could marry his paramour. Now, he claims it was due to property,” Parteek Kumar, the investigating officer (IO) in the case, said.

Kumar said they are focussing on the property angle after they found that Jagdeep had lied that Sonu gave him the weapon that he used in the crime. He added the police found that 26-year-old Jagdeep got the country-made pistol from some other person in the region and they have traced him.

Jeeta said if his son was indeed behind the murders his extramarital affair could be the only driving factor. But he also said if he was not involved, the children could have been murdered over property.

“I have done nothing wrong in my life. This must be a curse of my previous life. You are right, God is angry with me,” the septuagenarian shrieked in response to a villager consoling him.

Sonu’s mother Dhanno Devi said she doesn’t want to see her son again.

“Someone told me three months ago that Sonu had an affair with a Himachali woman, who used to visit his shop in Kaithal. I never saw her,” the 58-year-old said demanding stringent punishment for her son.

Jeeta said Sonu should not have survived an accident two years.

“He had suffered many injuries. I wish he had died then. At least, my grandchildren would have been still alive,” he cried.

“I do not keep well and take a lot of medicines. But still go to work in the fields daily. I was working hard even at this age, despite bad vision and poor health, just for the future of my grandchildren. Who will I live for now?” he said wiping his tears off.

Jeeta collected his grandchildren’s bodies from the General Hospital in Panchkula on Wednesday, a day after they were recovered from Panchkula’s Morni forest. The bodies were cremated at Sarsa later in the day.

The news of the gruesome murders has come as a shock for the 6,000-odd residents of the village.

“About 500 villagers were relentlessly searching the children at Gita Jayanti Mela in Kurukshetra since Sunday. We found on Tuesday about the murders through the police,” said Sonu’s uncle Balraj Singh.