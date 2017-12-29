Haryana: Man accused of killing two nephews and a niece found dead in prison

Jagdeep Malik, who was accused of killing three children of his cousin in Panchkula, was found dead in the Kurukshetra district jail on Thursday late evening, police sources said.

Body of the 26-year-old accused was reportedly found hanging in the toilet.

Confirming the incident Kurukshetra superintendent of police Abhishek Garg told HT that investigations were on to ascertain the cause of the death.

When contacted Sarsa village Sarpanch Karambir said, “We have just received a message from the jail officials that Jagdeep’s body was found hanging in the toilet of the jail. We will reach Kurukshetra to claim his body on Friday.”

Jagdeep had admitted to killing three children of his cousin Sonu Malik and led the police and villagers to the crime spot at Morni hills in Panchkula, where the bodies of Sameer, 11, Simran, 8, and Samar, 4, were found on November 21, two days after they went missing.

The autopsy report found that all the three children were fired at their forehead.

The bodies of the three siblings Samar (left), Sameer (centre), and Simran(right), were recovered by police in Panchkula’s Morni forest. (HT Photo)

Jagdeep had initially claimed that he killed the three siblings at the behest of their father, who allegedly wanted to get rid of them to marry his paramour, with whom he had an extramarital affair.

Later he retracted his statement to claim that the triple murder was the fallout of a family property dispute.

Jagdeep was sent to judicial custody six days after his arrest over the triple murder on November 21. Earlier, he was on a six-day police remand.

Recently, children’s mother Sunita Malik, along with the residents of Sarsa village, had met chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar accusing the Kurukshetra police of shoddy probe.

The chief minister had formed a special investigation team in the case under the supervision of inspector general of police (Karnal Range) Subhash Yadav. Karnal SP Jashandeep Randhawa is leading the SIT.

The SIT recorded the statements of all family members and also applied for polygraph tests of Sonu Malik and Jagdeep’s wife Reena Malik.