Panchkula triple murder: Police cremate body of accused, kin don’t attend funeral

After the family and relatives of Jagdeep Malik, who had allegedly committed suicide in the Kurukshetra district jail last week, did not claim his body for 72 hours, police on Monday held the cremation with the help of a trust. Nobody from Jagdeep’s village Sarsa attended the funeral either.

Jagdeep was arrested for killing the three children of his cousin Sonu Malik in the Morni forest area of Panchkula in November.

The villagers held a meeting and decided not to take his body. We had decided not to allow his cremation at the village — Karanbir Singh, sarpanch

“As per the procedure, we have cremated the body as nobody came to claim his body for 72 hours,” Kurukshetra police station (city) in-charge Malkeet Singh told Hindustan Times.

“Not even a single member of his family or relative reached to attend the funeral,” he said.

The 26-year-old was accused of murdering his cousin Sonu’s three children in Haryana’s Sarsa village. During police interrogation, he confessed to have killed Sameer (11), Simran (8) and Samar (4) and led the police to the spot where their bodies were found on November 21, two days after they went missing.

“The villagers held a meeting and decided not to take his body. We had decided not to allow his cremation at the village,” Sarsa sarpanch Karanbir Singh said.

He said the deceased children’s mother also agreed on this. The villagers said the decision was taken to send a message.