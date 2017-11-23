Panchkula triple murder: The kids were shot point blank in the face, states autopsy report

The three children saw their death coming. Their uncle shot them in their forehead from a pointblank range. These are the findings of the autopsy report that refute the initial assumption of the police that the children were shot from behind.

The bodies of the three children—Sameer, 11; Simran, 8; and Samar, 3—were found in Morni, nearly 110 kilometres away from their house in Sarsa village. The autopsy report found that all the three children were shot in the face, and the bullets were fired at their forehead.

Sameer’s autopsy report attributed his death to “an oval wound in the skin, 1cm in length and 0.5cm in width from the angle of the left eye.”

A member of the team that performed the post-mortem, said, “There was a small hole in the forehead and a bigger one behind the head; it means the bullet was shot from the front.” Simran’s post-mortem report ascribes her death to “an oval wound near the middle angle of the right eye… near the bridge of nose.” It means the girl was shot at the point where the right eye meets the nasal line. Samar, says the report, was also shot in the forehead above the right eye.

The bodies of the three siblings Samar (left), Sameer (centre), and Simran(right), were recovered by police in Panchkula’s Morni forest on Tuesday. (HT Photos)

The case

A Kurukshetra man allegedly shot dead his two nephews and a niece at point-black range and dumped their bodies in the Morni forest on the behest of their father, police said on Tuesday. The family belongs to Sarsa village in Pehowa block of Kurukshetra district. The crime took place on Sunday while the bodies were recovered on Tuesday morning.

Jagdeep Malik, 26, who has confessed his crime, has been arrested for murder. His cousin and the kids’ father, Sonu Malik, have been held by the police.