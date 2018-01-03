Panchkula violence: Ex-Congress MLA Jassi join investigations

Former Congress MLA from Punjab Harminder Singh Jassi on Wednesday appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Panchkula arson in which 36 people were killed following conviction of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on August 25.

He was summoned few days ago. “Assistant commissioner of police heading the SIT has been questioning him in Sector 20 police station for past several hours,” police sources said.

Three-time MLA Jassi is a relative of convicted dera chief, whose son is married to Jassi’s daughter.

While the local police is not revealing much about the line of questioning taken by the SIT, sources said he is suspected of harbouring Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter Honeypreet during her 38-day hideout before her arrest on October 3.

The police chargesheet last month framed her as the main accused of the Panchkula arson and revealed that she mostly stayed at Gursharn Modia, dera chief’s ancestral village in Rajasthan, besides Mukstar and Bathinda.

Sources revealed that Jassi’s cellphone location was traced to Gursharn Modia, when Honeypreet was in hiding there. While Jassi could not be contacted despite repeated attempts, he, in his previous media statement, had distanced himself from Honeypreet, claiming he had no role in hiding her.