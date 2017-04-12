Parliament LIVE: Last day of Budget session, Trinamool MPs raise Mamata beheading issue

The Trinamool Congress raised in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday the issue of a BJP youth leader announcing a Rs 11 lakh reward for anyone who would behead West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Several MPs from other opposition parties too joined in the ruckus.

Wednesday is the last day of Parliament’s Budgest session, and on the agenda is the adoption of a joint resolution on the death penalty handed by Pakistan to former Indian Navy personnel Kulbhushan Jadhav.

New Delhi also summoned Pakistani high commissioner Abdul Basit and handed over a demarche describing the court proceedings as “farcical” and put on hold the release of several Pakistani prisoners, scheduled for Wednesday. Jadhav has 60 days to appeal Pakistan’s Supreme Court against the order.

11.27am:

Must take steps for protection of women aggressively. You are protecting cows but atrocities being commited on women-Jaya Bachchan, SP in RS pic.twitter.com/ES3sx5AHhW — ANI (@ANI_news) April 12, 2017

11.23am: Samajwadi Party’s Jaya Bachchan says government can protect cows, not women: TV reports

11.20am: Trinamool Congress MPs demand action against BJP youth leader for offering a bounty on Mamata Banerjee’s head