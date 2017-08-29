Parties welcome verdict on Ram Rahim, lash out at Haryana govt for violence

Political parties lashed out at the Haryana government over the recent violence in Panchkula after the court sent Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to twenty years in prison.

“We have seen this callous insensitivity, coupled with the mulish obstinacy in the face of the most unprecedented structures in the high court of the state,” said Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi

“In any responsible sensitive form of governance, comments, not strictures of far less severity than we have heard in Haryana would have led to apologies, resignations and complete unconditional acceptance,” he said.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury emphasised that the law of the land should prevail but questioned the violence on August 25. “It is strange that despite the high court’s directions, no stringent measures were taken to ensure there was no violence,” he said.

Haryana and parts of neighbouring Punjab had witnessed violence and major loss of public properties on Friday which saw the death of more than 30 people.

Different parties slammed the state government in Haryana for not being able to handle the situation.

“The law has taken its course. It is a verdict on the charges of serious nature. One should respect the verdict. Somebody must be held responsible for the violence which preceded the verdict,” said CPI(M) national secretary D Raja.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh maintained that, “There is nothing for us to say other than asking people to maintain peace.”

“There is curfew in one or two places in Punjab and we have left it to the district administration to decide in a day or two when the time is right to lift the curfew,” he added.

Singh, however, also steered clear of any analysis of the verdict saying it was “not a thing to be either welcomed or rejected”.

The Punjab chief minister ruled out any compensation to Punjab residents who were killed in Panchkula violence.

“The government provides compensation to martyrs and to those killed in road mishaps, but not to those who break the law,” he said.