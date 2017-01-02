Party belongs to me, people by my side: SP chief Mulayam

Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday said the ruling party of Uttar Pradesh belonged to him and that he had the support of the people.

Mulayam told the media that he led a spot-free life so far, and that the Supreme Court gave him a clean chit when corruption charges were levelled against him once.

The SP founder headed to New Delhi on Monday and is set to take the battle of ‘cycle’ to the Election Commission of India.

His younger brother and state unit party president Shivpal Singh Yadav told the media that he was with his elder brother now and always.

“I have always been with Netaji, will always be till my last breath,” Shivpal said. He said Mulayam was still the national president of the party and will remain so. He however refused to divulge at what time they will go to the poll panel.