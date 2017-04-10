Pathankot airbase attack: NIA submits list of witnesses

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) provided a list of 39 witnesses before the court in SAS Nagar on Monday in the Pathankot airbase attack case.

On top of the list is flight lieutenant Vinay Kumar, who had handed over the trunk of ammunition, including grenades and an AK-47 rifle, besides the terrorists’ bodies to the Punjab police. Once named as an accused, former superintendent of police (SP) Salwinder Singh will also be called as witness.

The NIA plans to call some FBI agents too as witness. The case will come up for hearing on May 2. The senior public prosecutor Surinder Singh appeared on behalf of NIA in the court.

The court has already declared Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar, his brother Mufti Rauf Asghar and two key lieutenants — Shahid Latif and Kashif Jan — proclaimed offenders (POs). The central agency had submitted a challan holding these four responsible for the January 2, 2016, incident, which left seven security personnel dead.

On Monday, the NIA also filed an application under section 299 of Code of Criminal Procedure(CrPC) to go ahead with the trial in the absence of the four accused; it was allowed by the court.