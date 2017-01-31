Patna SSP guns for eve-teasers, girls give him roses

Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manu Maharaaj had unusual guests at his office on Monday. The guests, all college students, marched straight to the SSP office to thank him with roses.

The thanksgiving gesture was unique against the backdrop of the fact that Bihar police have of late been at the receiving end for a growing pubic perception about deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Police personnel deputed at the SSP office were surprised to see the group of girls armed with roses. They wondered if the girls had come to protest for some cause in ‘Gandhigiri’ style. They stopped the girls who were firm on meeting the ‘SSP saheb’.

Hearing the hullabaloo outside, the SSP bowed to the youth brigade’s pressure and stepped out. And lo! The girls immediately began showering praises on the super cop, crediting him with acting tough on eve-teasers and making the state capital much secure for girls.

They lauded the SSP especially for promptly nabbing three youths, involved in molesting and roughing up two girls on the busy Boring Road in Patna on January 19. The youths on motorbike, after stalking the two sisters, had got hold of one by her hair and dragged her some distance before letting off the victim.

The SSP had promptly taken action against a cop who took the incident lightly when the girls went to the Buddha Colony police station to lodge a formal complaint.

The girls also gave kudos to the SSP for the improved situation outside college and schools, informing him that road Romeos had almost disappeared after the Patna police launched a drive against eve-teasers. The students, largely from the Magadh Mahila College and the Patna Women’s College, requested him to continue the spirited drive against eve-teasers.

A buoyed SSP assured the girls that he would stop eve-teasing at all cost. He also asked them to be bold enough to come forward and report incidents of eve-teasing.

Later, talking to reporters, the SSP said, “The girls of the‘Youth for Swaraj’ group, comprising college students, for protection of girls against eve-teasing, are planning to expand their footprints.”