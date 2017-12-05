 Patriotism can counter terrorism: Yogi Adityanath | india-news | Hindustan Times
Patriotism can counter terrorism: Yogi Adityanath

In Gorakhpur, the CM stressed the need to improve the quality of education and develop a sense of patriotism among the people.

india Updated: Dec 05, 2017 10:23 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Buddhist monk Pragyanand, who passed away recently, in Lucknow.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Buddhist monk Pragyanand, who passed away recently, in Lucknow.(PTI FILE)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday patriotism can counter the menace of terrorism, Maoism and corruption.

During a programme in Gorakhpur, the CM stressed the need to improve the quality of education and develop a sense of patriotism among the people.

“The truth is that patriotism can counter the menace of terrorism, naxalism, separatism and corruption,” he said.

He said discipline was necessary for making progress.

“Modern education and technical knowledge is a must for moving ahead but discipline is equally important... Without it, the society will be in danger,” the chief minister said.

