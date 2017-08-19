PDP worker shot dead by militants in Kashmir
A group of militants on Saturday shot dead a PDP worker near his residence in Anantnag district of Kashmirindia Updated: Aug 19, 2017 18:52 IST
Press Trust of India, Srinagar
A group of militants on Saturday shot dead a PDP worker near his residence in Anantnag district of Kashmir, officials said here.
Mohammad Ishaq Parray, a worker of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was shot at by the militants outside his house at Dialgam in Anatnag district, a police official said.
Parray, a government contractor, died on the spot.