PDP worker shot dead by militants in Kashmir

A group of militants on Saturday shot dead a PDP worker near his residence in Anantnag district of Kashmir

india Updated: Aug 19, 2017 18:52 IST
Mohammad Ishaq Parray, a worker of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was shot at by the militants outside his house at Dialgam in Anatnag district.
Mohammad Ishaq Parray, a worker of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was shot at by the militants outside his house at Dialgam in Anatnag district.(HT File Photo)

A group of militants on Saturday shot dead a PDP worker near his residence in Anantnag district of Kashmir, officials said here.

Mohammad Ishaq Parray, a worker of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was shot at by the militants outside his house at Dialgam in Anatnag district, a police official said.

Parray, a government contractor, died on the spot.

