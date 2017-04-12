 ‘People can hold referendum to decide on shifting liquor shops,’ says Rajasthan BJP chief | india-news | Hindustan Times
‘People can hold referendum to decide on shifting liquor shops,’ says Rajasthan BJP chief

india Updated: Apr 12, 2017 16:25 IST
PTI
Rajasthan

Residents cast their vote to decide whether to keep the govenment-licensed liquor shop or not at Rojda village in Amer tehsil , in Jaipur.(Himanshu Vyas/Hindustan Times)

Rajasthan BJP chief Ashok Parnami on Wednesday suggested that residents of a locality can hold referendum if they want liquor shops in their area to shift to other places.

“If people belonging to a particular ward do not want liquor shops in their area, they can decide to hold referendum,” he said, when asked about the increase in protests against liquor vends in the state.

“Rajasthan has witnessed people voting against liquor shops in their areas, and people have the right to hold referendum if they do not want liquor shops in their area, he said.

Asked about state women commission chairman Suman Sharma being given additional charge of BJP district in-charge, Parnami said if it is against rules, then appropriate action will be taken.

The BJP leader also said his party would win the bypoll to Dholpur assembly seat with a “huge margin”.

The counting of votes will be held on Thursday.

