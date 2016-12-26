 People hit by note ban will teach BJP a lesson in UP polls: Congress’ Raj Babbar | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 26, 2016-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

People hit by note ban will teach BJP a lesson in UP polls: Congress’ Raj Babbar

india Updated: Dec 26, 2016 12:47 IST
PTI, Muzaffarnagar
PTI, Muzaffarnagar
Highlight Story

Congress’ Uttar Pradesh chief Raj Babbar said the BJP will learn a lesson from people in UP polls. (PTI file photo)

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the demonetisation decision to “benefit a few of his friends”, causing distress to people who will teach BJP a lesson in the upcoming assembly polls.

Addressing a rally at Purkazi town in the district on Sunday evening, Babbar said the entire nation is in distress because of note ban and every section of the society is facing the brunt of it.

“Prime Minister is changing rules on demonetisation as if he is changing clothes. A man wearing suit worth Rs 10 lakh cannot call himself a fakir,” Babbar said.

UP Congress vice-president Imran Masood also hit out at Modi during the rally, saying, “Narendra Modi has failed to fulfill his promises and caused problems to people after demonetisation”.

tags

more from india

Recommended for you

<